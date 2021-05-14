SuperCoin (SUPER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $340.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $158,434.98 and $340.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 175.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,188,633 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

