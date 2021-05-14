Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

SUUIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

SUUIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

