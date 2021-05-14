SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,966.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $277,966.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

