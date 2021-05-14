Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s previous close.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 495,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$176.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

