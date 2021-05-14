sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $145.33 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $145.33 million and $19.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

