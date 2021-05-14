suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. suterusu has a market cap of $56.14 million and $1.30 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01184278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00115006 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063242 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

