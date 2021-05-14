Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of -209.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $21,741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $13,590,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

