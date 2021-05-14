SVB Financial Group to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $567.84. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

