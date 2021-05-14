SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sientra by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

