SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 4.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.63 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

