SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

