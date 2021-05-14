SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,933 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.2% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.