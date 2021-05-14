SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 4.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 41,097,244 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,366 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,147,000.

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

