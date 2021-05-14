Swap Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,949.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.46 or 0.01122521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.72 or 0.01208693 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,153,793 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

