Swarm (SWM) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,571.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $13,571.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

SWM is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

