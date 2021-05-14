SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $270,371.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 178,035,548 coins and its circulating supply is 177,315,116 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.