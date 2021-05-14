Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00093294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.00591069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00240157 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,429,763 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

