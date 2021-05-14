Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $4.09 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00008178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $374.47 million and $279.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.