Swipe (SXP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $402.66 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00008219 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $382.71 million and approximately $402.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.