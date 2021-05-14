Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $7.59. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 13,989 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

