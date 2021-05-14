Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SSREY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 19,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is currently 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

