SwissBorg Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $7.84 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

