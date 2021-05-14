Sylo (SYLO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Sylo has a total market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

