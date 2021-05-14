Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.67. 30,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,021. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,919.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

