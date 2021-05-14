Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.61. 41,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

