Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $22,114,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 12,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,260. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

