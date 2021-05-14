Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,910 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

