Symons Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.41. 239,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,531,699. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $885.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

