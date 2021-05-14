Symons Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker accounts for 2.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.10. 2,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,123. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

