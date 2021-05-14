Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,532 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

PAAS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 37,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,304. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

