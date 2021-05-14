Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Hershey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.67. 1,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

