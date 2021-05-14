Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,648 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

