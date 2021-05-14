Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,461 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 76,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 54,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

