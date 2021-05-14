Symons Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,420 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,280. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.