Symons Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.28. 29,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.