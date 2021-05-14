SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0744 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $49,133.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.00739583 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $927.29 or 0.01841050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,647,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,788,508 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

