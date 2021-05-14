SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0741 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $8.50 million and $76,871.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00749851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $953.38 or 0.01888681 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000763 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 140,491,197 coins and its circulating supply is 114,788,508 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

