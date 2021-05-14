SyncFab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars.

