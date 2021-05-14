Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

