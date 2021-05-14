Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.