Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $230.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

