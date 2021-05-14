Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $16,423,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

