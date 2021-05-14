Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Hits $249.25 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $249.25 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $607.47 or 0.01198457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00113327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00063613 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,405,597 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

