Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.