T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.68

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.68 and last traded at $140.49, with a volume of 46954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.12.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

