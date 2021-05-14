T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $188.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

