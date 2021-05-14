Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

TACBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

