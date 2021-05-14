Tael 1-Day Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $24.72 and $119.16. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

