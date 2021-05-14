Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

