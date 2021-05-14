Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $255,313.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00739427 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $938.00 or 0.01864765 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,006 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

